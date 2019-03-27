Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Bishop Leblonds Jaren Guck signed his letter of intent to go play baseball at Truman State University.
Guck has been a cornerstaone athlete for Leblond over the last four years, and will play outfield and do some pitching for the Bulldogs.
