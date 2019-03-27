Clear

Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball

Leblond baseball athlete signs LOI to play at Truman State University.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Bishop Leblonds Jaren Guck signed his letter of intent to go play baseball at Truman State University.

Guck has been a cornerstaone athlete for Leblond over the last four years, and will play outfield and do some pitching for the Bulldogs. 

