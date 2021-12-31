Clear
Guldan surpasses 1,000 career points at Bishop LeBlond

1,000 career points is an exclusive club for high school basketball players, and Bishop LeBlonds Chris Guldan officially reserved his spot in the club.

Posted: Dec 31, 2021 9:46 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

"I knew all year from the start of the season he was close," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Mitch Girres.

"It means a lot, you know you see people getting it when you're growing up and you dream about it and it came true," said Guldan.

During Bishop LeBlond's Holiday Tournament, The Golden Eagles Senior needed 21 points against Nodaway Valley for the milestone, he finished the game, with exactly 21 points. 

"I knew I was 21 away but I didn't know how many points I had. So I didn't know whenever I was shooting it that that was it. Until he called a timeout and I realized what happened," said Guldan.

And for Guldan to reach the milestone at his home gym, means so much more since his family was in attendance for his performance.

"We were hoping it would be during this tournament and he could be here at home. And I think it's great because his family was in town for the holidays, his brother got to see him, see him do it, and it was a really good moment for him and our program," said Girres.

"It feels great, they've been supporting all my life and for them to be there is just an amazing feeling,"said Guldan.

Guldan has been a 4 year starter for LeBlond, but shooting the ball was something the coaches always wanted me to do more of. 

"He was almost too unselfish, we had to make him shoot, we had to say Chris I need you to shoot more. That's just the type of kid he is, he's, he puts the success of the team above himself far more than anything else," said Girres.

Now that he has reached the 1000 point milestone, Guldan is ready to compete with his team and chase even more success. 

"Just District Championship and a State Run," said Guldan.

