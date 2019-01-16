Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Games from around the area 1/15/19

Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Action.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — From Lafayette all the way down to Mid-Buchanan, plenty of action from around the area Tuesday night. Here are the scores and highlights.

Boys Basketball

Central 58 - Piper 63.

Braymer 28 - St. Joe Christian 64.

Lawson 36 - Leblond 30.

Southeast - Benton

Maryville 53 - Mid Buchannan 46

Girls Basketball

Platte County 59 - Lafayette 27.

Braymer 55 - St. Joe Christian 45

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events