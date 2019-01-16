HIGHLIGHTS: Games from around the area 1/15/19

ST. JOSEPH — From Lafayette all the way down to Mid-Buchanan, plenty of action from around the area Tuesday night. Here are the scores and highlights.
Boys Basketball
Central 58 - Piper 63.
Braymer 28 - St. Joe Christian 64.
Lawson 36 - Leblond 30.
Southeast - Benton
Maryville 53 - Mid Buchannan 46
Girls Basketball
Platte County 59 - Lafayette 27.
Braymer 55 - St. Joe Christian 45
