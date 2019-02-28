HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcats beat Ichabods to close season on a high note

Clear
The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team broke a series of losing streaks tonight with its defeat of the Washburn Ichabods, 72-70. They broke their 10-game losing streak this season, they broke their 12-game losing streak against the Ichabods and they won at Washburn for the first time since 1985.

The Bearcats surged out to an early lead 13-0 and held a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Northwest led by 17, 29-12, with 5:09 left in the second quarter. Northwest let the Ichabods back into the game but shot lights out from the free throw line (11-12), as they've done all year, to the tune of a new Northwest record of 80.9 percent on the year, to seal the game late. The Bearcats were led by Mallory McConkey who had a career-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including the go-ahead bank shot with :38.6 seconds left in the game.

Kendey Eaton had 20, Kylie Coleman had 12 and Erika Schlosser had 11. Eaton went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line to get her to a new individual season record of 93.5 percent. Northwest won the turnover battle, 16-9. Northwest shot 50 percent from the field and made 11-25 three-pointers.

The Ichabods were led in scoring by Taylor Blue with 20, followed by Shelbie Piggie with 13, Hunter Bentley with 12, and Alexis McAfee with 10. Bentley also had a game-high 14 rebounds to give herself a double-double. The Ichabods outrebounded the Bearcats, 33-15. They shot 55.6 percent from the field but only went 4-17 from behind the arc.

Northwest ends the season 8-20 overall and 4-15 in MIAA play.

