Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Lafayette boys and Benton girls fall in state sectional

Both Lafayette boys and Benton girls basketball teams fell in their respective class 4 state sectionals, ending both of their seasons.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 1:29 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

LIBERTY, Mo. — Both Lafayette boys and Benton girls basketball teams fell in their respective class 4 state sectionals, ending both of their seasons. 

Lafayette had a rematch of a game in which they lost at the Kearney tournament back in January. They were unable to extract revenge on Southeast, falling 61-55. Senior Ike Book led the Irish in scoring with 17-points on the night.

Benton also had a rematch. The Lady Cardinals took on Lincoln College Prep, a team they beat back in January. This time around, the Lady Cardinals struggled to score and slow down the Tigers, falling 51-34. Gabby Fuller led Benton with 12-points on the evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 7°
Sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events