HIGHLIGHTS: Lafayette boys and Benton girls fall in state sectional

LIBERTY, Mo. — Both Lafayette boys and Benton girls basketball teams fell in their respective class 4 state sectionals, ending both of their seasons.
Lafayette had a rematch of a game in which they lost at the Kearney tournament back in January. They were unable to extract revenge on Southeast, falling 61-55. Senior Ike Book led the Irish in scoring with 17-points on the night.
Benton also had a rematch. The Lady Cardinals took on Lincoln College Prep, a team they beat back in January. This time around, the Lady Cardinals struggled to score and slow down the Tigers, falling 51-34. Gabby Fuller led Benton with 12-points on the evening.
