HIGHLIGHTS: Lafayette and Benton split rivalry double-header

Tuesday night saw two lopsided contests between rivals Benton and Lafayette.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEHP — Tuesday night saw two lopsided contests between rivals Benton and Lafayette. The Benton Lady Cards took care of business against Lafayette, 49-11. While the Lafayette boys handled Benton, 68-31.

