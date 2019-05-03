HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond

Clear
Savannah baseball moves to 18-1 thanks to a 13-1 victory over LeBlond.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Savannah baseball moves to 18-1 thanks to a 13-1 victory over LeBlond.

