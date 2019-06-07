Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs top Generals

The St. Joseph Mustangs were able to get the bats hot early enough to hold on to a 12-7 victory over the Ozark Generals.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs were able to get the bats hot early enough to hold on to a 12-7 victory over the Ozark Generals.

Jordan Maxson leads the Mustangs hitting with three-hits and two-RBI's. Ronnie Wiggington earns the win for the Mustangs after coming in relief for Drake Kanallakan.

The Mustangs return to action 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Phil Welch, hosting the Nevada Griffons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds both on Saturday & Sunday. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events