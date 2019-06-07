HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs top Generals

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs were able to get the bats hot early enough to hold on to a 12-7 victory over the Ozark Generals.
Jordan Maxson leads the Mustangs hitting with three-hits and two-RBI's. Ronnie Wiggington earns the win for the Mustangs after coming in relief for Drake Kanallakan.
The Mustangs return to action 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Phil Welch, hosting the Nevada Griffons.
