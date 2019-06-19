(ST. JOSEPH) — The Mustangs fall to the North Kansas City Apartments Giants, 7-5 in the Mustang's return to Phil Welch for another four-game home stand.
The Mustangs return to action Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium, hosting the Nevada Griffons. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs fall to NKC Giants
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs top Generals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs crush Clarinda in MINK opener
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs split double-header with Generals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs come back to defeat Griffons
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win in alumni game
- Mustangs Fall in Wild Card Game
- Mustangs announce 2019 schedule
- Mustangs announce 2019 roster
- Mustangs stay undefeated
Scroll for more content...