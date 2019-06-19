Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs fall to NKC Giants

The Mustangs fall to the North Kansas City Apartments Giants, 7-5 in the Mustang's return to Phil Welch for another four-game home stand.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Mustangs fall to the North Kansas City Apartments Giants, 7-5 in the Mustang's return to Phil Welch for another four-game home stand.

The Mustangs return to action Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium, hosting the Nevada Griffons. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

Temperatures will warm up in a big way beginning Thursday with temperatures really heating up for Friday and Saturday. Tonight though spotty showers will come to an end. There could be some patchy fog in the morning as well. Lows are in the lower 60s.
