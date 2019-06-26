HIGHLIGHTS: MINK League North All-Stars top South

(ST. JOSEPH) — The MINK League All-Star game got off to a slow start with the bats, but eventually built to a 3-2 victory for the North team.

The North team's only 3-runs came in the eigth-inning after being shut out in the previous seven-innings.

The Mustangs return to action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Omaha Strike Zone