HIGHLIGHTS: MINK League North All-Stars top South

The MINK League All-Star game got off to a slow start with the bats, but eventually built to a 3-2 victory for the North team.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The MINK League All-Star game got off to a slow start with the bats, but eventually built to a 3-2 victory for the North team.

The North team's only 3-runs came in the eigth-inning after being shut out in the previous seven-innings. 

The Mustangs return to action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Omaha Strike Zone

A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.
