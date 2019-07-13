(ST. JOSEPH) — The Mustangs stay hot, winning their seventh-game in a row, topping the MINK League South Division leaders, Joplin Outlaws, 11-2.
The win puts the Mustang's record at 28-9 with a four-game lead for first place in the division.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs throttle Outlaws
- HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcat men throttle Lindenwood Saturday
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs top Generals
- HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Bearcat men throttle Pitt State
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs crush Clarinda in MINK opener
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs split double-header with Generals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs come back to defeat Griffons
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win in alumni game
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs fall to NKC Giants
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win season opener over Midwest A's
Scroll for more content...