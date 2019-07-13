Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs throttle Outlaws

The Mustangs stay hot, winning their seventh-game in a row, topping the MINK League South Division leaders, Joplin Outlaws, 11-2.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Mustangs stay hot, winning their seventh-game in a row, topping the MINK League South Division leaders, Joplin Outlaws, 11-2.

The win puts the Mustang's record at 28-9 with a four-game lead for first place in the division.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Temperatures were back into the 90s on Saturday and the heat is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events