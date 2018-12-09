Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcat men throttle Lindenwood Saturday

After a slow start and closer than comfort win on Thursday, the Bearcat men came out firing against Lindenwood. Grabbing a dominant 87-53 win over the Lions.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- After a slow start and closer than comfort win on Thursday, the Bearcat men came out firing against Lindenwood. Grabbing a dominant 87-53 win over the Lions.

