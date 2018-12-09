HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcat men throttle Lindenwood Saturday

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- After a slow start and closer than comfort win on Thursday, the Bearcat men came out firing against Lindenwood. Grabbing a dominant 87-53 win over the Lions.
