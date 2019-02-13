HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcat women fall to no. 24 ranked Jennies

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Northwest put up a fight, but were unable to knock-off no. 24 ranked Central Missouri, falling 78-67.

The Jennies proved to be a top 25 team early, jumping out to a 22-8 lead in the late minutes of the first quarter. Second year head coach for the Bearcats, Austin Meyer, made some adjustments headed into the second quarter which slowed down the potent Jennie attack.

Kendey Eaton woke-up Northwest in the second quarter, scoring a majority of her 14 first half points in the 2nd. The 18-11 advantage in the second brought the Bearcat deficit to 3 headed into the half with the score at 33-29.

In the end it was Central Missouri able to pull away from the bearcats. Eaton finished with a team high 37 points.

The Bearcats return to action 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena against Southwest Baptist.