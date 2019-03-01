Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Bearcats complete perfect MIAA slate by dumping Washburn, 72-49

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team closed out the first 19-0 MIAA mark in the history of the league with a 72-49 road win at Lee Arena over the Washburn Ichabods.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Bearcat Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. (Bearcat Athletics) – The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team closed out the first 19-0 MIAA mark in the history of the league with a 72-49 road win at Lee Arena over the Washburn Ichabods.

Northwest led by nine at the break, 35-26. The Bearcats then sprinted away in the second half on the strength of a 24-4 run. The Bearcats turned a 46-37 advantage into a 70-41 lead with 3:36 left in the game. The Bearcats locked in defensively and limited the Ichabods to 28.6 percent shooting from the field. Washburn shot 6-of-26 from the field in the second half (23.1 percent).

The Bearcats thrived at the line Thursday by draining 18-of-23 free throws. Senior Joey Witthus was 9-of-10 at the line. Northwest connected on 10 three-pointers, including four from junior Ryan Welty.

Witthus led all scorers with 19 points. Junior Ryan Hawkins secured 18 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Diego Bernard ripped down a team-best 10 rebounds – his second straight double-figure rebounding game.

Northwest will be the No. 1 seed at the MIAA Tournament set for March 6-10 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Northwest will play its first game of the tournament on Thurs., March 7 against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game at noon. The complete 2019 MIAA Tournament bracket will be announced Saturday night at the conclusion of league play.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events