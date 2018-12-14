ST. JOSEPH — The Benton Lady Cardinals stay undefeated on the year, following a 46-32 win over Park Hill.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton girls get past Park Hill
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: KC Center moves past Benton
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville
- Benton win on homecoming highlights week 4 in city football
- Benton girl's basketball is back and loaded for 2018
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central girls dominate Lee's Summit
- HIGHLIGHTS: Irish boys move past KC Center in home opener
- Benton, Central fall in Week 1 matchups
- Pigskin Preview: Benton football ready for new culture under Keeton
Scroll for more content...