HIGHLIGHTS: Benton soccer tops LeBlond, 3-1

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Benton and LeBlond girl's soccer teams were held scoreless in the first half of Tuesday's game, until a penalty kick scored by Jayde Williams broke the scoring open by both teams. Benton went on to win over LeBlond, 3-1.
