HIGHLIGHTS: Benton soccer tops LeBlond, 3-1

The Benton and LeBlond girl's soccer teams were held scoreless in the first half of Tuesday's game, until a penalty kick scored by Jayde Williams broke the scoring open by both teams. Benton went on to win over LeBlond, 3-1.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 1:14 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

