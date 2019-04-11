Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play

Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — After falling down 2-0 after two innings, Benton baseball was able to heat up on a cold day to score 12-unanswered runs to beat LeBlond, 12-3. 

Benton and LeBlond will face eachother again April 15th in the first round of the Pony Express Tournament.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events