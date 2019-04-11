HIGHLIGHTS: Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play

(ST. JOSEPH) — After falling down 2-0 after two innings, Benton baseball was able to heat up on a cold day to score 12-unanswered runs to beat LeBlond, 12-3.
Benton and LeBlond will face eachother again April 15th in the first round of the Pony Express Tournament.
