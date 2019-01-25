Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys stand out among city schools

Scores from the St. Joseph high schools.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — The Central boys battled all four quarters to grab a big win over Liberty on homecoming, 47-43.

SCORES FROM THE CITY:

Central (G) 29 — Liberty 45.

Lafayette (B) 45 — Ray-Pec 59.

Benton (G) 55 — Parkway North 57.

Benton (B) 67 — Springfield Hillcrest 57.

LeBlond (B) 41 — Excelsior Springs 24

LeBlond (G) 48 — Higginsville 54.


