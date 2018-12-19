HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman

ST. JOSEPH — After a 1-3 start to the season, the Central boys returned to the Coliseum to take down Truman, 58-52. This gives Central some momentum headed into a rivalry game against Benton, Friday at the Coliseum
