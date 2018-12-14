ST. JOSEPH — The Central Lady Indian basketball team took care of business Thursday night at home. Central dominated Lee's Summit, 64-17.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central girls dominate Lee's Summit
- Central falls to Lee's Summit on Senior Night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton girls get past Park Hill
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men stay unbeaten
- Pigskin Preview: Central Ready for Fresh Start
- Benton, Central fall in Week 1 matchups
- Griffons stun No. 1 Central Missouri
Scroll for more content...