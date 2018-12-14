Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Central girls dominate Lee's Summit

The Central Lady Indian basketball team took care of business Thursday night at home. Central dominated Lee's Summit, 64-17.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

