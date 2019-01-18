Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

HIGHLIGHTS: City schools get mixed results at Basehor-Linwood tournament

Three St. Joseph teams came into the second day of the Basehor-Linwood tournament, only the Benton girls came away with a victory.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 12:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 12:24 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

BASEHOR, Ks. — Three St. Joseph teams came into the second day of the Basehor-Linwood tournament, only the Benton girls came away with a victory. The Lady Cards took down Olathe North,  46-42. Central girls fell to Piper, 60-43. Central boys fell to Barstow, 62-59.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events