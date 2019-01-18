HIGHLIGHTS: City schools get mixed results at Basehor-Linwood tournament

BASEHOR, Ks. — Three St. Joseph teams came into the second day of the Basehor-Linwood tournament, only the Benton girls came away with a victory. The Lady Cards took down Olathe North, 46-42. Central girls fell to Piper, 60-43. Central boys fell to Barstow, 62-59.
