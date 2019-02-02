Highlights and scores from the city schools on Friday night

ST. JOSEPH — The Lafayette boys shined Friday night on courtwarming, taking care of the Cameron Dragons, 71-25.
Here are the scores from the city schools on Friday night:
Chillicothe (B) 32 — Benton 39.
Cameron (B) 25 — Lafayette 71.
Savannah (G) 57 — LeBlond 40.
Savannah (B) 39 — LeBlond 44.
Central (B) 69 — Truman 59.
Polo (G) 45 — St. Joe Christian 48.
Polo (B) 47 — St. Joe Christian 36.
