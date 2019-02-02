Highlights and scores from the city schools on Friday night

Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.

