Highlights and scores from the city schools on Friday night

Highlights and scores from the city schools.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — The Lafayette boys shined Friday night on courtwarming, taking care of the Cameron Dragons, 71-25. 

Here are the scores from the city schools on Friday night:

Chillicothe (B) 32 — Benton 39.

Cameron (B) 25 — Lafayette 71.

Savannah (G) 57 — LeBlond 40.

Savannah (B) 39 — LeBlond 44.

Central (B) 69 — Truman 59.

Polo (G) 45 — St. Joe Christian 48.

Polo (B) 47 — St. Joe Christian 36.

