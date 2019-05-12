Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: City schools go 4-1 in opening round of District Baseball

Almost all St. Joseph baseball teams won their opening round of respective district play.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — All of St. Joseph's high school baseball teams played in the opening round of district play Saturday. Lafayette, Benton, LeBlond and St. Joseph Christian all came away with wins, while Central fell to Platte County. 

SCORES:

Class 4 District 16:

Lafayette 10 — Maryville 0.

Benton 5 — Cameron 2.

Class 1 District 16:

LeBlond 8 — Mercer 0.

St. Joseph Christian 7 — Tri-County with Gallatin 1. 

Class 5 District 16:

Central 0 — Platte County 2.

District play resumes Monday afternoon. For a full schedule of games and district brackets visit MSHSAA's website, here.

