HIGHLIGHTS: City schools go 4-1 in opening round of District Baseball

(ST. JOSEPH) — All of St. Joseph's high school baseball teams played in the opening round of district play Saturday. Lafayette, Benton, LeBlond and St. Joseph Christian all came away with wins, while Central fell to Platte County.
SCORES:
Class 4 District 16:
Lafayette 10 — Maryville 0.
Benton 5 — Cameron 2.
Class 1 District 16:
LeBlond 8 — Mercer 0.
St. Joseph Christian 7 — Tri-County with Gallatin 1.
Class 5 District 16:
Central 0 — Platte County 2.
District play resumes Monday afternoon. For a full schedule of games and district brackets visit MSHSAA's website, here.
