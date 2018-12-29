Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Friday at LeBlond Holiday Tourney wraps up

ST. JOSEPH — Another full day of basketball done at the 71st annual LeBlond Holiday Tournament. The championship games are set with a rematch of a game already played this year on the girls side and two rivals square-off on the boys side. 

Friday Finals:

St. Joseph Christian (G) 45 - Falls City (NEB.) 66.

St. Joseph Christian (B) 30 - Falls City (NEB.) 47.

Hogan Prep (G) 46 - KC East 45.

LeBlond (B) 52 - KC East 33.

Mid-Buchanan (G) 47 - East Buchanan 32.

East Buchanan (B) 59 - Chillicothe 55.

LeBlond (G) 50 - Maryville 29.

St. Michael's (B) 56 - Mid-Buchanan 64.


Games Saturday:

7th place St. Joseph Christian (G) vs. KC East 10:00 a.m.

7th place St. Joseph Christian (B) vs. KC East 11:30 a.m.

5th place Hogan Prep (G) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 1:00 p.m.

5th place LeBlond (B) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 2:30 p.m.

3rd place East Buchanan (G) vs. LeBlond 4:00 p.m.

3rd place Chillicothe (B) vs. St. Michael’s 5:30 p.m.

1st place Maryville (G) vs. Mid-Buchanan 7:00 p.m.

1st place East Buchanan (B) vs. Mid-Buchanan 8:30 p.m.

