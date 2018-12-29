HIGHLIGHTS: Friday at LeBlond Holiday Tourney wraps up

ST. JOSEPH — Another full day of basketball done at the 71st annual LeBlond Holiday Tournament. The championship games are set with a rematch of a game already played this year on the girls side and two rivals square-off on the boys side.
Friday Finals:
St. Joseph Christian (G) 45 - Falls City (NEB.) 66.
St. Joseph Christian (B) 30 - Falls City (NEB.) 47.
Hogan Prep (G) 46 - KC East 45.
LeBlond (B) 52 - KC East 33.
Mid-Buchanan (G) 47 - East Buchanan 32.
East Buchanan (B) 59 - Chillicothe 55.
LeBlond (G) 50 - Maryville 29.
St. Michael's (B) 56 - Mid-Buchanan 64.
Games Saturday:
7th place St. Joseph Christian (G) vs. KC East 10:00 a.m.
7th place St. Joseph Christian (B) vs. KC East 11:30 a.m.
5th place Hogan Prep (G) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 1:00 p.m.
5th place LeBlond (B) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 2:30 p.m.
3rd place East Buchanan (G) vs. LeBlond 4:00 p.m.
3rd place Chillicothe (B) vs. St. Michael’s 5:30 p.m.
1st place Maryville (G) vs. Mid-Buchanan 7:00 p.m.
1st place East Buchanan (B) vs. Mid-Buchanan 8:30 p.m.
