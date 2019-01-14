ST. JOSEPH — The Griffon Men trailed at one point by 16, then led by 10 in the second half, only to fall in the end to Emporia State, 85-79.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Men unable to hold off Emporia
- Northwest Men top Emporia State
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 8: Griffons head to Emporia State, Missouri HS football enters Week 9
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Football falls to Pittsburg State
- Northwest Volleyball unable to hold-off No. 4 Lopers
- Northwest Football ready to rebound against Emporia
- Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State
- Northwest Women fall to Emporia State
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Griffon Men fall to Qunicy on the road
Scroll for more content...