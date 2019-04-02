HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Softball trounces Lincoln

ST. JOSEPH – Griffon Softball swept a doubleheader against Lincoln Tuesday night, scoring 21 runs and not allowing any.
The Griffs were held to one hit and scoreless through four innings and then the offensive explosion happened. Western scored eight runs to win via run rule
The scoring spree continued into the second game, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings, then two more in the fourth.
The Griffs are back in action this weekend at Fort Hays State in Saturday and Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday.
