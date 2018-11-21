Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Irish boys move past KC Center in home opener

Kevin Britstol's first official game as the leader of Lafayette boy's basketball, saw the Irish control a 79-63 win over KC Center.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Kevin Britstol's first official game as the leader of Lafayette boy's basketball, saw the Irish control a 79-63 win over KC Center.


