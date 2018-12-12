Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: KC Center moves past Benton

Despite a strong 21 points from Benton junior Chol Ater, the Cardinals fall to the KC Center Yellow Jackets, 72-51.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Despite a strong 21 points from Benton junior Chol Ater, the Cardinals fall to the KC Center Yellow Jackets, 72-51.

Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we head into Tuesday. Sunshine in the morning but a few clouds moved back in by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 40's and lower 50's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.
