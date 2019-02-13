HIGHLIGHTS: Lathrop boys spoil East Buch senior night

GOWER, Mo. — The East Buchanan boys had a shot to win a KCI title for the first time since, 2005. The Lathrop Mules, however, had different plans. Lathrop upends East Buchanan, 60-56 Tuesday night.
