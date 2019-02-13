HIGHLIGHTS: Lathrop boys spoil East Buch senior night

Clear
Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

GOWER, Mo. — The East Buchanan boys had a shot to win a KCI title for the first time since, 2005. The Lathrop Mules, however, had different plans. Lathrop upends East Buchanan, 60-56 Tuesday night.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
