Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships

The LeBlond and Savannah baseball teams both won their respective district title games Wednesday evening. LeBlond topped Maysville in the Class 2 District 16 game, 10-0 in 5-innings. Savannah beat Kirksville, 6-2.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) The LeBlond and Savannah baseball teams both won their respective district title games Wednesday evening. LeBlond topped Maysville in the Class 2 District 16 game, 10-0 in 5-innings. Savannah beat Kirksville, 6-2.

LeBlond plays Scotland County May 20 in the Class 2 State Sectional. Savannah plays St. Pius X May 21 in the Class 4 State Sectional.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events