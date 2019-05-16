HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships

(ST. JOSEPH) The LeBlond and Savannah baseball teams both won their respective district title games Wednesday evening. LeBlond topped Maysville in the Class 2 District 16 game, 10-0 in 5-innings. Savannah beat Kirksville, 6-2.

LeBlond plays Scotland County May 20 in the Class 2 State Sectional. Savannah plays St. Pius X May 21 in the Class 4 State Sectional.