HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond's season comes to an end in state quarterfinals

Bishop LeBlond's run in the post season comes to an end, following a 12-8 loss to Silex in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinal round.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) Bishop LeBlond's run in the post season comes to an end, following a 12-8 loss to Silex in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinal round. LeBlond's season comes to a close with an 8-12 record. The Golden Eagles won thier first district title since 2014.

