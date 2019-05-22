HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond's season comes to an end in state quarterfinals

(ST. JOSEPH) Bishop LeBlond's run in the post season comes to an end, following a 12-8 loss to Silex in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinal round. LeBlond's season comes to a close with an 8-12 record. The Golden Eagles won thier first district title since 2014.
