HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond Holiday Tournament opening round wraps up Thursday

ST. JOSEPH — Almost 12 hours of basketball wrapped up Thursday at Bishop Leblond High School with the 71st Annual Leblond Holiday Tournament.
Final scores:
Mid-Buchanan (G) 62 — St. Joseph Christian 29.
Mid-Buchanan (B) 58 — KC East 41.
Maryville (G) 61 — KC East 36.
Chillicothe (B) 66 — Falls City (NEB.) 45.
East Buchanan (G) 58 — Falls City (NEB.) 51.
East Buchanan (B) 66 — St. Joseph Christian 37.
LeBlond (G) 37 — Hogan Prep 31.
St. Michael (B) 66 — LeBlond 49.
Friday games:
St. Joseph Christian (G) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 10:00 a.m.
St. Joseph Christian (B) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 11:30 a.m.
Hogan Prep (G) vs. KC East 1:00 p.m.
LeBlond (B) vs. KC East 2:30 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan (G) vs. East Buchanan 4:00 p.m.
East Buchanan (B) vs. Chillicothe 5:30 p.m.
LeBlond (G) vs. Maryville 7:00 p.m.
St. Michael's (B) vs. Mid-Buchanan 8:30 p.m.
