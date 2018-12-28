Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond Holiday Tournament opening round wraps up Thursday

Almost 12 hours of basketball wrapped up Thursday at Bishop Leblond High School with the 71st Annual Leblond Holiday Tournament.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 11:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Almost 12 hours of basketball wrapped up Thursday at Bishop Leblond High School with the 71st Annual Leblond Holiday Tournament.

Final scores: 

Mid-Buchanan (G) 62 — St. Joseph Christian 29.

Mid-Buchanan (B) 58 — KC East 41.

Maryville (G) 61 — KC East 36.

Chillicothe (B) 66 — Falls City (NEB.) 45.

East Buchanan (G) 58 — Falls City (NEB.) 51.

East Buchanan (B) 66 — St. Joseph Christian 37.

LeBlond (G) 37 — Hogan Prep 31.

St. Michael (B) 66 — LeBlond 49.

Friday games: 

St. Joseph Christian (G) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 10:00 a.m.

St. Joseph Christian (B) vs. Falls City (NEB.) 11:30 a.m.

Hogan Prep (G) vs. KC East 1:00 p.m.

LeBlond (B) vs. KC East 2:30 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan (G) vs. East Buchanan 4:00 p.m.

East Buchanan (B) vs. Chillicothe 5:30 p.m.

LeBlond (G) vs. Maryville 7:00 p.m.

St. Michael's (B) vs. Mid-Buchanan 8:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events