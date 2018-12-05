HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions

ST. JOSEPH — Bishop Leblond and St. Joseph Christian played a varsity double header which saw the Golden Eagles take the sweep of the Tuesday night showdown. The girls opened with a 48-27 win and the boys followed with a 56-33 win.
