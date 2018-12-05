Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions

Bishop Leblond and St. Joseph Christian played a varsity double header which saw the Golden Eagles take the sweep of the Tuesday night showdown. The girls opened with a 48-27 win and the boys followed with a 56-33 win.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Bishop Leblond and St. Joseph Christian played a varsity double header which saw the Golden Eagles take the sweep of the Tuesday night showdown. The girls opened with a 48-27 win and the boys followed with a 56-33 win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events