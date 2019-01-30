Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Maryville's Dowis puts on a dunk show Tuesday

Maryville's Eli Dowis dropped 28 points in style to push the Spoofhound boys past LeBlond, 63-46.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

More scores:

St. Joe Christian (B) 40 — North Andrew 74.

St. Joe Christian (G) 15 — North Andrew 52.

LeBlond (G) 42 — East Buchanan 39.

Central Academy (G) 22 — Mid-Buchanan 79.

Central Academy (B) 61 — Mid-Buchanan 47.

