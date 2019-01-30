HIGHLIGHTS: Maryville's Dowis puts on a dunk show Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH — Maryville's Eli Dowis dropped 28 points in style to push the Spoofhound boys past LeBlond, 63-46.
More scores:
St. Joe Christian (B) 40 — North Andrew 74.
St. Joe Christian (G) 15 — North Andrew 52.
LeBlond (G) 42 — East Buchanan 39.
Central Academy (G) 22 — Mid-Buchanan 79.
Central Academy (B) 61 — Mid-Buchanan 47.
