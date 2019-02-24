HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan boys pull off district title game upset

FAUCETT, Mo. — With the odds stacked against the Mid-Buchanan boys basketball team, the Dragons came to play in the Class 2 District 16 title game, beating rival East Buchanan, 58-42.

The Dragons stifled a potent East Buchanan offense, holding the Bulldogs to just 4 points in the third quarter and 9 points in the fourth. Only two Bulldogs finished in double-figures, Ethan Kilgore finished with 20 and Tucker White with 10.

The Dragons were led in scoring by Christian Scaggs who had 17 points. Miguel Canchola followed with 14 of his own.

This is the Dragons 3rd consecutive district title. Mid-Buchanan takes on Plattsburg 6:00 Wednesday night at Staley High School in Kansas City.