FAUCETT, Mo. — With the odds stacked against the Mid-Buchanan boys basketball team, the Dragons came to play in the Class 2 District 16 title game, beating rival East Buchanan, 58-42.
The Dragons stifled a potent East Buchanan offense, holding the Bulldogs to just 4 points in the third quarter and 9 points in the fourth. Only two Bulldogs finished in double-figures, Ethan Kilgore finished with 20 and Tucker White with 10.
The Dragons were led in scoring by Christian Scaggs who had 17 points. Miguel Canchola followed with 14 of his own.
This is the Dragons 3rd consecutive district title. Mid-Buchanan takes on Plattsburg 6:00 Wednesday night at Staley High School in Kansas City.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan boys pull off district title game upset
- Mid-Buchanan captures 1st district title since 2003
- East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan meet in district semifinals Friday night
- Mid-Buchanan tops Bulldogs, advance to district championship
- Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan
- Class 2 District 16 girls basketball: Barber scores 41 to lead Mid-Buch to District title
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown