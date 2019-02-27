HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls move past North Platte, advance to quarterfinals

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan girls return to the state quarterfinals, following a, 55-30 win over the North Platte Lady Panthers.
The Lady Dragons play Skyline 2:45 Satruday afternoon at Liberty North High School. The winner qualifies for the class two final four in Springfield.
