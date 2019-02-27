Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls move past North Platte, advance to quarterfinals

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan girls return to the state quarterfinals, following a, 55-30 win over the North Platte Lady Panthers. 

The Lady Dragons play Skyline 2:45 Satruday afternoon at Liberty North High School. The winner qualifies for the class two final four in Springfield.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
