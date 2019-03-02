Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls return to state final four

The Mid-Buchanan girls make the class 2 final four for the second consecutive year following a 56-55 win over Skyline.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan girls make the class 2 final four for the second consecutive year following a 56-55 win over Skyline. Jaele Barber led the way for the Lady Dragons, scoring 19-points on the night. Including some clutch free throws to seal the game. Cali Bailey added 11-points of her own.

Mid-Buchanan takes on Hartville at 8:10 p.m. Friday at Missouri State Univerty in Springfield. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Widespread snow will move in around 11 p.m. Saturday night from west to east. The heaviest snow will occur from midnight until 6 a.m. Roads will become snow covered and very slick so travel carefully if you have to. Some blowing snow will also lead to reduced visibility.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events