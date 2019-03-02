HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls return to state final four

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan girls make the class 2 final four for the second consecutive year following a 56-55 win over Skyline. Jaele Barber led the way for the Lady Dragons, scoring 19-points on the night. Including some clutch free throws to seal the game. Cali Bailey added 11-points of her own.

Mid-Buchanan takes on Hartville at 8:10 p.m. Friday at Missouri State Univerty in Springfield.