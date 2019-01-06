Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and Steve Vertin Classic

A full day of girls and boys high school basketball wrapped up Saturday with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic at Benton High School and Steve Vertin Classic at Bishop Leblond.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — A full day of basketball wrapped up Saturday at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic. Where some of the best teams in the state of Missouri battled at Benton High School. 

Also across town at Bishop LeBlond High School was the First Annual Steve Vertin Classic where teams from Missouri and Nebraska played each other. 

Here are the results from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic: 

Laffayette (G) 47 — Hogan Prep 45.

East Buchanan (B) 70 — Pembroke Hill 47.

Maryville (B) 73 —  Center 55.

Laffayette (B) 50 — Park Hill South 70.

Benton (G) 53 — Lincoln Prep 35.

Benton (B) 81 — Trenton 46.

Mid-Buchanan (G) 34 — Trenton 67.

Mid-Buchanan (B) 40 — North Andrew 64.

Results from the Steve Vertin Classic:

Mound City 68 — Sacred Heart 56.

Savannah 55 — Plattmouth 37.

Central 38 — Boys Town 35.

Bishop LeBlond 36 — Falls City 33.

