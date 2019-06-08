HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs come back to defeat Griffons

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs fought their way back after a tough hitting performance to defeat the Nevada Griffons, 3-2.

Cam Bendnar of the Mustangs went 7.0-innings giving up just two earned runs, striking out 11-batters.

Catcher Jordan Maxson continues his timely hitting by knocking in the game winning run in the eighth inning with an RBI single.

The Mustangs head on the road starting Sunday, before returning for another homestand next week, starting Wednesday.