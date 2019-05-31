HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs crush Clarinda in MINK opener

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs had a goal to start the season and MINK League play on a good note and they accomplished it Friday night, defeating the Clarinda A's 13-3 in seven-innings.
