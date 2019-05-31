HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs crush Clarinda in MINK opener

Clear
The St. Joseph Mustangs had a goal to start the season and MINK League play on a good note and they accomplished it Friday night, defeating the Clarinda A's 13-3 in seven-innings.

May 31, 2019
Max Moore

We do have unfortunately more rain & storm chances return for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through. It's not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking to be very scattered. Some storms could be on the strong side with some hail & gusty winds. We'll be watching it. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
