(ST. JOSEPH) — The Mustangs entered Thursday's double-header with the Ozark Generals a perfect 7-0, outscoring opponents, 72-33. The win-streak came to an end following a 1-0 loss in game one, but game two saw the Mustangs bounce back to win big 8-4.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs split double-header with Generals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Lafayette and Benton split rivalry double-header
- Griffon softball split double header with Jennies
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs crush Clarinda in MINK opener
- Mustangs announce 2019 schedule
- Mustangs announce 2019 roster
- Mustangs stay undefeated
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win season opener over Midwest A's
- Washburn takes down Griffon men and women basketball in home double header
- Mustangs announce 2019 promotional schedule
Scroll for more content...