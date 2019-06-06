Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs split double-header with Generals

The Mustangs entered Thursday's double-header with the Ozark Generals a perfect 7-0, outscoring opponents, 72-33. The win-streak came to an end following a 1-0 loss in game one, but game two saw the Mustangs bounce back to win big 8-4.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

