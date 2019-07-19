Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win 13th and 14th game in-a-row

The St. Joseph Mustangs take down the Sedalia Bombers in both games of the double-header, (5-2, 8-1) to win a franchise record 14-games in-a-row.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs take down the Sedalia Bombers in both games of the double-header, (5-2, 8-1) to win a franchise record 14-games in-a-row. 

Both games started in similar fashion, Jake Luffit of the Bombers scored the games opening RBI's. Then the Mustangs responded promptly with a big bottom of the inning. 

The Mustangs return to play 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium against the Chillicothe Mudcats.

Temperatures should be back down in the 80s by early next week with a chance of rain Sunday as a strong cold front pushes through. This will help bring less humid air and relief from the heat into the region. Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures are expected through next week.
