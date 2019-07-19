HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win 13th and 14th game in-a-row

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs take down the Sedalia Bombers in both games of the double-header, (5-2, 8-1) to win a franchise record 14-games in-a-row.

Both games started in similar fashion, Jake Luffit of the Bombers scored the games opening RBI's. Then the Mustangs responded promptly with a big bottom of the inning.

The Mustangs return to play 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium against the Chillicothe Mudcats.