HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win season opener over Midwest A's

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs started off the 2019 season with a bang, defeating the Midwest A's, 11-4 on opening night. 

Starting pitcher, Colton Kenagy, went 5.0 innings giving up 4-earned runs while only giving up 2-hits. Kenagy struck out eight in his Mustangs debut. 

At the dish, catcher Jordan Mason drove in 3-runs off 3-hits.

The Mustangs return to action 7:00 p.m. Friday at Phil Welch Stadium against the Clarinda A's.

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
