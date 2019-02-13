HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Bearcats hold-off tough Mules

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The no. 1 ranked Northwest men trailed at half, but found a way to come alive in the second half to beat Central Missouri, 67-50.

Central Missouri came to play on the defensive end. They held Northwest to just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. The effort was good enough to go into halftime up, 28-26.

All it took the rest of the way was Northwest finding a rhythm shooting the ball. It wasn’t from three, Northwest attacked the field and improved a 30 percent field goal percentage to a 46 percent margin in the second half.

A lot of that came from senior Joey Witthus who totaled 19 points on the night, shooting 58 percent from the field. Ryan Welty was the second best scorer for the Bearcats. The junior knocked in 15 points going 5-7 from behind the arc.

Next up, Northwest hosts Southwest Baptist 3:30 Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena. A win would beat the Northwest best start in program history (24-0, 2016-17).