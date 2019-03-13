Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Benedictine falls to No. 24 Peru State in Heart of America Conference title game

The top ranked Benedictine Ravens men's basketball team falls to no. 24 Peru State, 74-65 in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ATCHISON, Kan. — The top ranked Benedictine Ravens men's basketball team falls to no. 24 Peru State, 74-65 in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game.

Eric Krus led the Ravens with 26-points and 12-rebounds. Adam Kutney followed with 12-points of his own.

It was the Raven's first ever tournament championship game.

The Ravens return to action in the NAIA Division 1 National tournament March 20-28, at Municpal Auditorium in Kansas City.

