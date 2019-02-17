HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Northwest Men top Southwest Baptist

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 1 ranked Northwest men took care of business once again with an, 84-61 win over Southwest Baptist.

Redshirt freshmen Trevor Hudgins scored 20 points off four, three pointers. Sophomore Ryan Hawkins was right behind with 15 points of his own. Junior Brett Dougherty scored 12 points off the bench.

Northwest has a chance to earn its sixth consecutive MIAA title 7:30 Thursday night at Central Missouri.