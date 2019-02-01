HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Bearcat men throttle Pitt State

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 2-ranked Northwest Men had no issues with Pittsburg State, cruising to a 111-83 win Thursday in Bearcat Arena.
Senior Joey Witthus scored a career-high 36 points, which included eight makes from behind the arc. Trevor Hudgins added 12 assists and scored 21 points.
The Bearcats return to action 3:30 Saturday afternoon at home against the Missouri Southern. The Lions have taken three out of the last four from the Bearcat men.
