HIGHLIGHTS: North Andrew boys glide past North Paltte

The North Andrew boys had no issues against North Platte Wednesday. Taking care of the Panthers by final score of 67-26. The girl's game was a closer contest before, with the Panthers beating the Cardinals 42-38.

