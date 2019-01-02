ROSENDALE, Mo. — The North Andrew boys had no issues against North Platte Wednesday. Taking care of the Panthers by final score of 67-26. The girl's game was a closer contest before, with the Panthers beating the Cardinals 42-38.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: North Andrew boys glide past North Paltte
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Irish boys move past KC Center in home opener
- Pigskin Preview: North Andrew ready to bounce back in 2018
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- HIGHLIGHTS: KC Center moves past Benton
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton girls get past Park Hill
- Miracle to be Alive: North Andrew senior looks back at childhood accident
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville
Scroll for more content...