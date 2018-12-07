HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men stay unbeaten

Clear
The Northwest Men’s basketball team stayed undefeated Thursday night with an 85-78 victory over Lincoln, but it wasn’t as comfortable as they would’ve liked.

The Bearcats struggled to score in the first part of the first half. Lincoln led 30-26 at one point. But when the going gets tough, the tough get going. The Bearcats rallied to take a 40-37 lead at the half.

In the second half, Northwest wasn’t able to keep the Blue Tigers away. Lincoln got as close as a four point deficit and kept the game interesting, but it was Northwest coming away with the win.

Redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins led the way in points with 22, sophomore Ryan Hawkins added 18, senior Joey Witthus added 15 and true freshman Diego Bernard totaled 13.

Next up, Northwest hosts Lindenwood, 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.

