Northwest Men top Emporia State

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The no. 2 Northwest Men struggled at times throughout Wednesday’s contest with Emporia State, but came away with the victory over the Hornets, 79-59.

It was the Joey Witthus show, dropping 32 points on the night. The senior had a stretch of scoring 14 points in-a-row.

“The nice thing about our offense is that we have so many weapons on our team in general that one night one guy might go off, the next night it’s another guy,” Witthus said. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates, point guards and everyone out there. Moving the ball around, hitting me when I’m open and it’s my job to knock it down.”

This performance by Witthus follows his 34 point performance against Central Oklahoma last weekend.

"He's got a knack for scoring," Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. "He's not overly athletic, he just uses angles, he's able to hit shots and he can score in a variety of different ways."

In this offense, anyone can score a lot of points in a given game. Diego Bernard says it was his job to feed Witthus Wednesday.

"I just tell him it's his game, we're around him," Bernard said. "Just keep on attacking, he was making shots. Just feed him if he was hot."

The Bearcats and Witthus return to action against Washburn 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.